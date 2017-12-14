Crime

Police investigating homicide in west Charlotte late Thursday

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 10:56 PM

Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte late Thursday.

The person was pronounced dead in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted at 10:15 p.m. Thomasboro Drive is off Freedom Drive.

A police commander was scheduled to speak with reporters at the scene at about 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

