Police investigating homicide in west Charlotte late Thursday

Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte late Thursday.
The person was pronounced dead in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted at 10:15 p.m. Thomasboro Drive is off Freedom Drive.
A police commander was scheduled to speak with reporters at the scene at about 11 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
