Out-of-control driver smashes through home, couple inside hospitalized late Thursday

An elderly Gastonia couple was hospitalized after an out-of-control driver smashed through their home late Thursday, media outlets reported.
The driver was going up to 90 mph from a traffic stop when he barreled onto the front porch of the home, went all the way through the house and then out the back, according to Observer news partner WBTV.
Removing car from back side of house. Hole in the front.— Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) December 15, 2017
Car went all the way through the house. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/cjpejNlp3W
The couple had minor injuries.
The wreck happened at East Ozark Avenue and Ida Street.
Police have the driver in custody but have released no further information.
