An elderly Gastonia couple was hospitalized after a car smashed into their home late Thursday, media outlets reported.
An elderly Gastonia couple was hospitalized after a car smashed into their home late Thursday, media outlets reported. Amanda Foster WBTV
An elderly Gastonia couple was hospitalized after a car smashed into their home late Thursday, media outlets reported. Amanda Foster WBTV

Crime

Out-of-control driver smashes through home, couple inside hospitalized late Thursday

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 12:24 AM

An elderly Gastonia couple was hospitalized after an out-of-control driver smashed through their home late Thursday, media outlets reported.

The driver was going up to 90 mph from a traffic stop when he barreled onto the front porch of the home, went all the way through the house and then out the back, according to Observer news partner WBTV.

The couple had minor injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The wreck happened at East Ozark Avenue and Ida Street.

Police have the driver in custody but have released no further information.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

    New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected.

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"
Andrew Murray settles in as US Attorney 2:30

Andrew Murray settles in as US Attorney
Car hit volunteer, kept driving, CMPD sergeant says 1:09

Car hit volunteer, kept driving, CMPD sergeant says

View More Video