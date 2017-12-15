A Concord couple found dead in Union County on Friday likely died as the result of a murder-suicide, sheriff’s investigators said
Following up on a lead, sheriff’s deputies said they found the couple’s bodies in the 5700 block of Indian Trail Fairview Road, near Hemby Bridge.
The couple’s car was found earlier in the morning behind The Bridge restaurant in Hemby Bridge. Each had a gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office said late Friday it is withholding the couple’s names “pending further investigation and next of kin notification.”
Never miss a local story.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments