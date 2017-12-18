Garry McFadden, a retired CMPD homicide detective and a reality TV star, is shown in 2016 in his favorite office setting – the Midnight Diner on Carson Boulevard in Charlotte. McFadden announced on Sunday that he will run for Mecklenburg County sheriff in 2018.
Garry McFadden, a retired CMPD homicide detective and a reality TV star, is shown in 2016 in his favorite office setting – the Midnight Diner on Carson Boulevard in Charlotte. McFadden announced on Sunday that he will run for Mecklenburg County sheriff in 2018. Grace Morris Charlotte Observer file photo

Crime

Retired homicide cop, reality TV star Garry McFadden to run for Mecklenburg sheriff

By Joe Marusak

December 18, 2017 07:35 PM

Garry McFadden, a retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police homicide detective and reality TV star, has announced his bid for Mecklenburg County sheriff in 2018.

“I do not take this opportunity lightly, and I know I can do it, but not without you and your support,” McFadden said in a 42-second video announcement on Sunday.

In the May 8 Democratic primary, McFadden will face Sheriff Irwin Carmichael, who previously announced his re-election bid. Carmichael rose from a volunteer in the sheriff’s office to being elected sheriff with 60 percent of the vote in 2014 over Republican Chris Hailey.

Filing for the May primary begins at noon Feb. 12.

McFadden said he sees the sheriff’s post as “an extension of the work that I am currently doing in the community now, with I Speak Now, Cops and Barbers, Council of Elders” and mentoring high school youth and others.

In his 34 years with CMPD, McFadden investigated more than 800 homicides, 90 percent of which were solved. He was assigned some of the city’s most shocking homicide cases, including the murders of nine young black women by Henry Louis Wallace. The serial killer was sentenced to death in 1997.

In June 2016, McFadden became the star of his own reality TV show, “I Am Homicide,” on the cable channel Investigation Discovery.

In Mecklenburg, the sheriff runs the jail, oversees security at the courthouse and serves court papers. The sheriff serves a four-year term.

