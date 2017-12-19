Animal Control investigates Facebook report of dog abuse at south Charlotte dog park

A social media report from an eyewitness has sparked an investigation into possible dog abuse at a south Charlotte dog park.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care & Control said it began receiving messages on social media on Monday about a post circulating on Facebook alleging animal abuse at the William R. Davie Dog Park on Pineville-Matthews Road.
The post, dated 7:21 p.m. Saturday, is from someone who is said to have witnessed a man beating and kicking a dog at the park. The original photo posted on Facebook shows a man walking a black dog on a leash with a woman walking alongside them.
Animal Care & Control said in a release Tuesday that it has assigned an officer to investigate the cruelty complaint.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo posted on Facebook is asked to call CMPD Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 so an Animal Care & Control officer can take a statement. Anyone who witnessed the abuse and has information about the case also is urged to call Crimestoppers.
