Arrest made in ‘cold-blooded’ killing of 7-Eleven clerk

Police arrested a suspect late Tuesday in the Dec. 9 killing of a clerk at a 7-Eleven on Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek.
Khaled Mohamad Elmerkabaoui was killed “in cold blood,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Robert Tufano said. The 55-year-old clerk was shot at around 3:30 a.m. and was found lying in the store by people who went in to shop. The store is in the 700 block of Westinghouse Boulevard near Interstate 77.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police spotted a man they’d identified as “one of the suspects” in the case in a car near Carmel Road in south Charlotte. Officers followed the car until the man jumped out and ran.
Police set up a perimeter around Quail Hollow Road and Quail Forest Drive and soon took 44-year-old Geoffrey Ford into custody on charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police did not say how many other suspects they are searching for in the killing.
No customers were in the store when Elmerkabaoui was shot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Alex Watson said at a news conference last week. Elmerkabaoui, of Charlotte, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The suspect walked in – from all indications it was a robbery attempt,” CMPD Captain Chris Dozier told Observer news partner WBTV. “The clerk offered no resistance whatsoever to the suspect, and the suspect did shoot and kill the clerk. He then fled the store. We’re extremely upset. … You have a clerk that offers no resistance, offers no resistance whatsoever and is a victim of a homicide.”
Known as “K,” Elmerkabaoui was a native of Lebanon who worked at various Charlotte 7-Elevens for five years and as a store clerk elsewhere for at least 15 more years, according to Tufano. He was married and had no children.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
