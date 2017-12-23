Crime

2 men were shot with just one bullet near South End in Charlotte

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

December 23, 2017 10:51 AM

Two men were shot while talking by the front door of an apartment off South Tryon Street Friday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Both men were taken to Carolinas Medical Center, although one was released the same day. The man with more serious injuries remains in the hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

The men were on the 3500 block of Griffith Street, near Lenny Boy Brewing Company and Marie G. Davis Middle School, at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when someone fired a single shot in their direction, police said.

The bullet passed through one victim and into the second, police said.

Police found the first man lying outside the apartment, and they later found the second man, who was not hurt as badly, hiding inside a nearby apartment.

No arrests have been made.

The neighborhood in southwest Charlotte saw a fatal shooting in October when Willie Baker, 53, was shot and killed on Baltimore Avenue, around the corner from Friday’s shooting.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

