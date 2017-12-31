Crime

Police say woman intentionally burned occupied home in southwest Charlotte

By Ann Doss Helms

December 31, 2017 02:40 PM

A 37-year-old Charlotte woman was charged with arson Sunday morning a few hours after a house with four people inside was destroyed by flames.

Jamie Ackerman mug shot
Jamie Ackerman
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

The home in the 5500 block of Queen Anne Road burned around 1 a.m., according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner. One person was treated for smoke inhalation and the house, which is near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Tyvola Road, sustained about $100,000 in damage.

Jamie Brooke Ackerman was charged with first-degree arson, a felony, and misdemeanor assault on a government official. She was arrested shortly before 3 a.m.

