Slain Colorado sheriff’s deputy had Charlotte area ties

A Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in a Dec. 31 shootout attended Weddington Middle School and Metrolina Christian Academy in Union County in his youth, media outlets reported on Tuesday.
Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish died and several officers were hurt when they responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex and a man fired at least 100 rounds, authorities said. Parrish, 29, was married and had two children.
Even at a young age, Parrish wanted to work in law enforcement and had a strong faith, former classmates told Observer news partner WBTV.
A standout on the Union Sabers youth travel ball team, Parrish had an “infectious personality,” a friend told WBTV. “Someone you want to be around at all times.”
MORE: Parrish was a standout on the travel ball team the Union Sabers, as well as attending Weddington Middle School and Metrolina Christian Academy.— Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) January 2, 2018
Friends say even at a young age, he always wanted to work in law enforcement, and stood out for his strong personal faith. pic.twitter.com/9Zw9PsLczk
At a candlelight vigil on Monday, Parrish was remembered for his love of God, family and being a law enforcement officer, the sheriff’s office tweeted.
“We need more men like this in world. … He will be dearly missed,” the sheriff’s office said.
At tonight’s candlelight vigil to honor and remember Deputy Zackari Parish, there were three common themes: he loved God, he loved his family, and loved being a Law Enforcement officer... in that order. We need more men like this in world... He will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/bPGrenMbto— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 2, 2018
