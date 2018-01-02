Zackari Parrish
Crime

Slain Colorado sheriff’s deputy had Charlotte area ties

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 02, 2018 06:55 PM

A Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in a Dec. 31 shootout attended Weddington Middle School and Metrolina Christian Academy in Union County in his youth, media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish died and several officers were hurt when they responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex and a man fired at least 100 rounds, authorities said. Parrish, 29, was married and had two children.

Even at a young age, Parrish wanted to work in law enforcement and had a strong faith, former classmates told Observer news partner WBTV.

A standout on the Union Sabers youth travel ball team, Parrish had an “infectious personality,” a friend told WBTV. “Someone you want to be around at all times.”

At a candlelight vigil on Monday, Parrish was remembered for his love of God, family and being a law enforcement officer, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

“We need more men like this in world. … He will be dearly missed,” the sheriff’s office said.

