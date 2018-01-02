Crime

Arson suspected in blaze that burned Charlotte firefighter on Monday

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 02, 2018 09:06 PM

Arson is suspected in a blaze that burned a firefighter on Monday at an abandoned campground on Camp Stewart Road in east Charlotte.

The firefighter suffered a second-degree burn to his hand and was treated and released at a local hospital, Capt. Jackie Gilmore of the Charlotte Fire Department said Tuesday.

The campground has had several intentionally set fires over the past couple months, and all are considered related, according to Gilmore.

Firefighters had limited access to the site and had to shuttle water and lay over 1,500 feet of large diameter hose on the ground to get water to the fire, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heavy smoke was billowing from woods in the 5500 block of the road when firefighters arrived just after 1 p.m. Twenty-seven firefighters controlled the blaze in about an hour, Gilmore said.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

    CMPD Chief Kerr Putney called for witnesses to come forward with information after two children, ages 9 and 11, were shot while they slept early Thursday.

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’
AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte 1:38

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte
Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

View More Video