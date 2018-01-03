NC man admits making death threats against federal judge and prosecutors

An Alexander County felon on Wednesday admitted making death threats against a federal judge and prosecutors who had convicted him for previous threats.
George Victor Stokes, 41, mailed a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Richard Voorhees in Statesville in August 2016, saying Voorhees and two prosecutors were going to die and that he would “blow” the judge’s “head off,” according to a grand jury indictment in the case.
The prosecutors were then-U.S. Attorney Jill Rose and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sanjeev Bhasker of the U.S. District Court based in Charlotte.
As a part of Wednesday’s guilty plea, Stokes admitted sending the death threats in retaliation for his conviction and sentencing in a 2014 case. In that case, he sent a threatening letter from the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, where he was an inmate, to a federal courthouse in New York, court records show.
“Every white U.S. Judge, will pay with their lives for prosecuting and sentencing my brother,” Stokes wrote. “ I hate ... all the white judges in this court, and all will soon die for thier (sic) bias towards blacks. This is a warning. My brother will blow up this court.”
A sentencing date in the latest case has yet to be set.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
