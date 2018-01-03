Crime

Social media threats made against 2 schools, police say

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 03, 2018 11:19 PM

Extra security will be at two Gaston County high schools on Thursday after threats were made on social media.

Police have not released details about the threats but said additional officers from the Gaston County and Gastonia police departments will be at the schools, media outlets reported late Wednesday.

In a statement, Gaston County Police said they were investigating the credibility of the threats but were taking “necessary precautions," WSOC-TV reported. “We are still attempting to determine the identity of the person who has sent the threats,” the statement said. “Stuart Cramer will also have additional security tomorrow.”

News of the threats spread on Facebook among concerned parents, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

