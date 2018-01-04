Scott Coffey, who was killed in Charlotte in October, was a devoted dad to his three kids, his sister Brandi Williams said. In this family photo, Coffey holds twins Kyra, left, and Riley.
Scott Coffey, who was killed in Charlotte in October, was a devoted dad to his three kids, his sister Brandi Williams said. In this family photo, Coffey holds twins Kyra, left, and Riley. Brandi Williams
Scott Coffey, who was killed in Charlotte in October, was a devoted dad to his three kids, his sister Brandi Williams said. In this family photo, Coffey holds twins Kyra, left, and Riley. Brandi Williams

Crime

Teenager confessed to murder months after the victim died, police say

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 08:28 PM

Nearly 2  1/2 months after Preston Scott Coffey was killed at his east Charlotte workplace, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a teenager with murder and attempted armed robbery in the case.

chrishnafimbo
Chrishna Fimbo, 19, has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery in a Charlotte homicide from October, police said.
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said Chrishna Fimbo, 19, confessed during an interview with CMPD detectives Thursday. He’s in Cleveland County Jail, where he has been jailed on other charges since Dec. 13, records show.

Coffey, who went by Scott, would have turned 45 on Wednesday. His family misses him terribly, his sister Brandi Williams told the Observer.

She said learning about Fimbo’s charges was a relief, but the family is still frustrated about losing Coffey.

Coffey was a single dad to his three kids, Williams said.

“His children always came first,” she said.

Williams said she believes Coffey was setting up a fitness studio in the east Charlotte business complex where he was killed.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

    CMPD Chief Kerr Putney called for witnesses to come forward with information after two children, ages 9 and 11, were shot while they slept early Thursday.

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’
AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte 1:38

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte
Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

View More Video