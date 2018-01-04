Teenager confessed to murder months after the victim died, police say

Nearly 2 1/2 months after Preston Scott Coffey was killed at his east Charlotte workplace, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a teenager with murder and attempted armed robbery in the case.
Police said Chrishna Fimbo, 19, confessed during an interview with CMPD detectives Thursday. He’s in Cleveland County Jail, where he has been jailed on other charges since Dec. 13, records show.
Coffey, who went by Scott, would have turned 45 on Wednesday. His family misses him terribly, his sister Brandi Williams told the Observer.
She said learning about Fimbo’s charges was a relief, but the family is still frustrated about losing Coffey.
Coffey was a single dad to his three kids, Williams said.
“His children always came first,” she said.
Williams said she believes Coffey was setting up a fitness studio in the east Charlotte business complex where he was killed.
