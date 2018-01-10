Appalachian State players earned those Camellia Bowl rings. Now thieves have them.

Police are asking for help in finding Appalachian State University Camellia Bowl football rings that were stolen in recent break-ins in Boone – and the thieves who stole them.
Players and coaches received rings for winning the 2015 and 2016 Camellia Bowls played in Montgomery, Ala.
On Dec. 29, Boone Police received a report of three break-ins at the Forest Edge Townhomes on Tulip Tree Lane, the Watauga Democrat reported. The townhomes were broken into on or after Dec. 23.
Multiple flat screen TVs, jewelry and Camellia Bowl rings were among the items stolen, according to police and High Country Crime Stoppers.
Police have not disclosed how many Camellia Bowl rings were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125, or Boone Police at 828-268-6900. All information will be kept confidential, police said.
The nonprofit High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information leading to arrests, as well as recovery of stolen property.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
