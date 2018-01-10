More officers will be at Lincolnton High School on Thursday and Friday, after students continued to receive threats on Snapchat Wednesday morning, school officials said.
Arrest fails to stop Snapchat threats. How will NC high school protect its students?

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 10, 2018 10:24 PM

More police will be at Lincolnton High School on Thursday and Friday because of continuing threats students are receiving on Snapchat, school officials said Wednesday.

The school increased security measures and added police after students reported more threats on the popular social app on Wednesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown Tuesday in connection with earlier threats against students on Snapchat. Police made an arrest in connection with the threats, school officials said Tuesday, but police have yet to release any details about the person.

To help students feel safe, Lincoln County sheriff’s officers will join Lincolnton Police on the campus Thursday and Friday, according to Lincoln County Schools.

Absences during the last two days will not count toward the “failure due to attendance” policy, officials said.

“We understand parental and student concerns and will not allow these absences to harm students,” Lincoln County Schools said in a statement. “With all the added security, students are encouraged to be in attendance Thursday and Friday. Teachers are finishing the first semester curriculum and reviewing for final exams that begin next Tuesday.”

