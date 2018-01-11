Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.