Crime

Teen charged with shooting 10-year-old in north Charlotte

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

January 15, 2018 12:38 PM

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with accidentally shooting a 10-year-old boy in the stomach inside a north Charlotte home Sunday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Monday.

The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released, was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

On Sunday, police said they responded to a roughly 3:30 p.m. call about the incident in the 2400 block of Cairns Mill Court, which is near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane.

The boy who had been shot was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, police have said.

Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts

