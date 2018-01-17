York County sheriff’s detective dies a day after he and 3 other officers were shot

A York County, S.C., sheriff’s detective who was critically injured in a shooting died Wednesday night at a hospital, authorities said.
Michael Doty was among four officers shot early Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence call. Doty had been with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.
The wounded also included sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Randy Clinton, sheriff’s Sgt. Buddy Brown and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings.
The officers were shot at two locations during a manhunt for suspect Christian Thomas McCall, 47. McCall was shot by law enforcement during the pursuit. His condition has not been released.
Never miss a local story.
The three other officers who were shot are expected to be OK, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The shootings happened after deputies responded to a domestic violence call late Monday at a home on Farrier Lane, outside the city of York.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments