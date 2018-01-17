Detective Mike Doty, top left, died Wednesday after being shot Tuesday along with three other officers, clockwise from top right: Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Kyle Cummings and Sgt. Randy Clinton.
Crime

York County sheriff’s detective dies a day after he and 3 other officers were shot

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

January 17, 2018 08:53 PM

A York County, S.C., sheriff’s detective who was critically injured in a shooting died Wednesday night at a hospital, authorities said.

Michael Doty was among four officers shot early Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence call. Doty had been with the sheriff’s office for 12 years.

The wounded also included sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Randy Clinton, sheriff’s Sgt. Buddy Brown and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

The officers were shot at two locations during a manhunt for suspect Christian Thomas McCall, 47. McCall was shot by law enforcement during the pursuit. His condition has not been released.

The three other officers who were shot are expected to be OK, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

The shootings happened after deputies responded to a domestic violence call late Monday at a home on Farrier Lane, outside the city of York.

