York police warn of phone fundraising donation scam after officers shot

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 19, 2018 05:00 PM

YORK

After four officers were shot in York County this week, someone has tried to solicit money in a phone scam, police said.

The York Police Department sent out a message on the department’s Facebook page Friday, warning the about the telephone scam.

York Sgt. Kyle Cummings was wounded Tuesday in what police said was an ambush by a domestic violence suspect. York County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Buddy Brown were also wounded.

Sheriff’s office detective Mike Doty died Wednesday, a day after the shooting.

A legitimate GoFundMe fundraiser through the Heroes in Blue organization, and a donation site at South State Bank, are the only two legitimate fundraising sites, York police said.

The Facebook message states:

“Unfortunately, during difficult times like our agency has experienced recently, there are people who try to take advantage of the situation. We have been made aware of phone calls soliciting donations on behalf of the York Police Department for the injured officers. We DO NOT make phone calls soliciting money. If you receive any calls, they are not from York Police Department or on behalf of the York Police Department. The numbers we are aware of are 803-639-7788 and 864-649 3268.

The ONLY two places as of right now that are legitimately accepting donations are South State bank and the gofundme that is liked to our Facebook through Heroes in Blue.

Thank you all for the kind words, prayers and gestures, but please do not fall victim to this scam.”

The outpouring of support for all the officers through legitimate sources has been tremendous and generous, York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson and York County Sheriff Tolson said.

