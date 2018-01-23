Crime

3rd suspect arrested in killing of man found in car on East Independence Boulevard







Police on Tuesday arrested a third suspect in connection with the August killing of a man found dead in a car on East Independence Boulevard.

Officers found 25-year-old Kyyri De Ji Marquis Doggette with a gunshot wound in a car in the 6700 block of the highway on Aug. 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Doggette was the city’s 55th homicide of 2017.

Layfayette Demon Burney, 31, of Charlotte, was arrested without incident on Tuesday morning and charged with aid and abet.

Lafayette Demon Burney
Police previously charged Lameek Singleton, 21, and Andre Earl Brooks, 23, with murder in Doggette’s killing.

Charlotte TV station WSOC said the shooting followed an argument, and the victim may have known the suspects.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

