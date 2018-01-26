Crime

Teacher helps police find man accused of exposing himself at Charlotte school

By Joe Marusak

January 26, 2018 09:18 PM

Thanks to a teacher who spotted the suspect’s car, police on Friday arrested a man accused of exposing himself at a Charlotte school playground.

Feliciano Guardado Ramirez, 45, is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of an 8-year-old girl after parking his car near the playground at Park Road Montessori School on Tuesday afternoon. The school is on Haven Drive near Park Road Shopping Center.

Ramirez (2)
Feliciano Guardado Ramirez
A teacher gave police a description of the car, and police tracked it down.

On Friday, Ramirez voluntarily went to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters. He was arrested on charges of felony indecent exposure and felony indecent liberties with a minor. Ramirez was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he remained in custody late Friday to have his bail set before a magistrate.

