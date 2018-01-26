Teacher helps police find man accused of exposing himself at Charlotte school

Thanks to a teacher who spotted the suspect’s car, police on Friday arrested a man accused of exposing himself at a Charlotte school playground.
Feliciano Guardado Ramirez, 45, is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of an 8-year-old girl after parking his car near the playground at Park Road Montessori School on Tuesday afternoon. The school is on Haven Drive near Park Road Shopping Center.
A teacher gave police a description of the car, and police tracked it down.
On Friday, Ramirez voluntarily went to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters. He was arrested on charges of felony indecent exposure and felony indecent liberties with a minor. Ramirez was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he remained in custody late Friday to have his bail set before a magistrate.
