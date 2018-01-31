Man arrested after Huntersville break-in ends with another man fatally shot

A Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting during a burglary in Huntersville.
Police found Jaylin Deontaye Griffith, 24, of Charlotte with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Birkdale Village. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement on Wednesday night.
Kevin William Stevenson, 26, also of Charlotte, was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. He was hurt while trying to run from the scene before officers arrived, according to police.
Stevenson was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail after he was released from the hospital. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police said they arrived at the 17000 block of Northstar Drive within two minutes of a call about a residential breaking and entering in progress. Officers said they found two suspects still on the scene. The call to police came in just before 8:30 p.m.
Northstar Drive is off Landings Drive and Sam Furr Road, near Interstate 77 Exit 25.
Police have not disclosed the name of the person they believe shot Griffith or the circumstances of the shooting, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Huntersville Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Smith at 704-464-5400.
