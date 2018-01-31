Gang suspected in Charlotte-area restaurant thefts

Members of a Charlotte gang are suspected of breaking into numerous Charlotte-area restaurants and stealing cash from the registers.
Two members of the Milton Road Gang were arrested and charged in connection with eight Union County restaurant break-ins, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Authorities in surrounding counties are investigating whether members of the same gang broke into other restaurants.
Zion Deandre Kirkpatrick and Nathaniel Desean Nicholes, both 17, face numerous charges in connection with break-ins and thefts in September and October at Brooklyn Pizza in Wesley Chapel and Hungry Howies, New York Pizza and Pasta, Firehouse Subs, Pizza Palace, Jack’s Pizza, China II and Chokh Di Noodle, all in Indian Trail.
The suspects are accused of using bricks or large rocks to smash windows to enter the restaurants. They left in a dark SUV.
Monroe Police arrested Kirkpatrick earlier this month in connection with other business break-ins and thefts.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
