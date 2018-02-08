UNC Charlotte students robbed at gunpoint on campus, 3 suspects arrested

Police arrested three suspects after two students were robbed at gunpoint on the UNC Charlotte campus early Thursday and a 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard was later robbed.
The students were accosted at 1:42 a.m. behind the Student Union building in the loading dock area on University City Boulevard, Observer news partner WBTV reported. The robbers drove away in a dark gray Ford Focus. No one was hurt.
The 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of Brookshire Boulevard was robbed just before 4:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Never miss a local story.
Soon after that robbery, police were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Garibaldi Avenue in west Charlotte. Police found a car matching the description of the vehicle from the UNCC robbery and arrested two suspects in the car.
Police later learned a third suspect was at the Office of Probation and Parole on East 4th Street and arrested him.
Lester McClendon II, 21, Jwuan Horton, 19, and Ulondis R-quan Edwards, 18, were jailed on three counts each of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The on-campus robberies followed two sexual assaults on Sunday, one on campus and the other near UNCC, apparently by the same man, police said.
The first attack happened around 8 a.m. when a 20-year-old woman was assaulted. The attacker ran at her and then grabbed her buttocks and breasts in the lobby of a residence hall on Darryl McCall Circle, according to the university. The man then left, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The second incident occurred at 4 p.m., when a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the parking garage of the University Crossing Apartment Complex in the 8900 block of University City Boulevard. The man approached the victim and also grabbed her buttocks and breasts before leaving, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
In response to the incident, CMPD’s University City Division officers increased patrols in apartment complexes near the campus.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments