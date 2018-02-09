Police say man shown in photo fondled woman near UNCC

Police on Friday released photos of a man suspected of forcibly fondling a woman at an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte.
The victim, who is in her 40s, was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking garage of the University Crossing apartment complex in the 8900 block of University City Boulevard, police said.
The attacker, who is about 20 years old, pushed the woman against a wall, grabbed her buttocks and breasts then left, according to CMPD.
Never miss a local story.
Police have said the same man is suspected in a similar assault at 8 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of a UNCC residence hall on Darryl McCall Circle. The man grabbed a 20-year-old woman’s buttocks and breast then left.
Officers with CMPD’s University City division have increased patrols in the apartment complexes near UNCC.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments