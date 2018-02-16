Crime

Police swarm Charlotte Transportation Center after security officer injured

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

February 16, 2018 07:10 PM

Police took a person into custody after a security officer was assaulted near the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown on Friday night.

No one was shot or had life-threatening injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Lt. Andrew Harris said. Police were not looking for other suspects he said.

The injured officer was not affiliated with CMPD but worked for another agency, according to the lieutenant. It was not immediately known who the injured officer worked for.

The officer was trying to make an arrest when he was assaulted near the transit center on Fourth Street, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At about 6:40 p.m., Charlotte Area Transit System urged bus riders at the center to catch bus routes from Brevard Street until further notice.

Shortly after 7 p.m. CATS tweeted that local buses were resuming normal operations in the center. Express customers were asked to continue boarding buses on Brevard Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies

View More Video