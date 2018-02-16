Police swarm Charlotte Transportation Center after security officer injured

Police took a person into custody after a security officer was assaulted near the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown on Friday night.
No one was shot or had life-threatening injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Lt. Andrew Harris said. Police were not looking for other suspects he said.
The injured officer was not affiliated with CMPD but worked for another agency, according to the lieutenant. It was not immediately known who the injured officer worked for.
The officer was trying to make an arrest when he was assaulted near the transit center on Fourth Street, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Heavy police presence at 4th street transit center. Man nearby tells me he saw a man on the ground being treated. pic.twitter.com/geDugRXtyO— Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) February 16, 2018
At about 6:40 p.m., Charlotte Area Transit System urged bus riders at the center to catch bus routes from Brevard Street until further notice.
BUS CUSTOMERS AT CTC - please catch bus routes from Brevard Street until further notice.— CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) February 16, 2018
Shortly after 7 p.m. CATS tweeted that local buses were resuming normal operations in the center. Express customers were asked to continue boarding buses on Brevard Street.
CTC customers - local busses resuming normal operations inside transportation center. Express customers: please continue to board busses on Brevard.— CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) February 17, 2018
