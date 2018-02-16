A new scam targets cheating men, and it has made its way to the Waxhaw area.
Crime

2 reports of ‘cheating spouse’ scam in Waxhaw area

WBTV

February 16, 2018 11:28 PM

What seems like blackmail is actually a new scam police have seen pop up in different areas.

Waxhaw Police confirm two reported letters received in the Waxhaw area.

Recipients receive a letter in the mail from a mystery writer, requesting $3,600 in Bitcoin.

If the recipient does not pay up, the writer threatens to send supposed evidence the man has cheated to his spouse.

Police said the letter has been sent to people who are not even married, and are urging people to contact authorities if they receive it.

WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.

