Police seize gun from car with four children inside, detain man and girlfriend

Police seized a gun from a car in east Charlotte with four children inside on Monday.
Police pursued the car after reports surfaced that the driver had kidnapped a child who had just gotten off a school bus, but CMPD said it was still determining late Monday if a kidnapping occurred.
The incident began at a home in the 9000 block of Casa Lynda Lane, where a man argued with the sister of the woman he is dating, according to police. The man demanded her phone because of pictures she had taken of him holding a gun, CMPD said.
The woman refused. She got into a car to leave, and her sister joined her.
The man continued to demand the victim’s phone, police said, and hit the car’s windows with his handgun.
As the victim began to drive away, a school bus arrived with her 7-year-old daughter. After the bus left, the man put the girl into his car and began chasing the victim’s car. Police said he called the victim and her sister and threatened to hurt the girl if the victim did not give him the phone.
The woman pulled over at a QT convenience store in the 7200 block of The Plaza and gave the phone to her sister. Her sister then got into the man’s car, but instead of releasing the victim’s daughter, the man and the victim’s sister drove away with the child and three other kids inside. The victim flagged down CMPD officers at the store at 3:48 p.m.
At around 5 p.m., police received a hit on the suspect’s car through License Plate Recognition software. Eight minutes later, officers spotted the car on Eastway Drive at Kilborne Drive. The driver refused to stop and a short pursuit began. About a minute later, the driver stopped the car, and both he and the victim’s sister were detained by police.
The victim’s child and the three other children were unhurt, according to CMPD.
Police had announced no charges or released any names as of 11:45 p.m.
