Crime

Man used Snapchat to try to lure NC teen to Kansas, police say

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

February 21, 2018 08:17 PM

A man has been charged after officials said he sent inappropriate pictures and attempted to lure a North Carolina teenager to Kansas, where he lives.

Detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in November, after parents in Indian Trail said their daughter was communicating with the man on Snapchat.

The girl was exchanging inappropriate pictures with the man, who went by “Sims,” and he was allegedly trying to lure her to Kansas, officials said.

Detectives discovered there was extensive communication between Sims and the girl, and coordinated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security and authorities in Kansas to locate the man, Joseph Daniel Sims.

Sims, 27, was arrested last week, after a search warrant of his home, officials said.

He faces charges of soliciting a child by computer and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

