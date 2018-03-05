13 guns seized from cars in Epicentre parking deck in uptown Charlotte

Police arrested four men after seizing 13 guns and some drugs from cars in the Epicentre parking deck in uptown Charlotte early Sunday, media outlets reported.
Sunday was the final day of festivities surrounding the 2018 CIAA college basketball tournament in Charlotte.
The guns and drugs found in the cars “were in plain view,” Charlotte TV station WCNC reported.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confiscated the guns shortly after 2:30 a.m., media outlets reported. The four men were also arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m., Mecklenburg County jail records show.
According to media reports, those arrested were:
Laderick Dequan Burnette, 18, of Durham, on a charge of possession of marijuana. Police confiscated two guns from Burnette, WCNC reported.
Raphael Deshaun Scott, 27, of Memphis, Tenn., on a charge of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. CMPD seized five firearms, 10.9 grams of marijuana and five hydrocodone pills from him, according to the station.
Danny Ricardo Taylor, 27, of Memphis, Tenn., and Rodney Mangrum, 22, no hometown listed, both on charges of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.
All of the suspects are free on $500 bail, jail records show.
Early Thursday, a man was shot in the parking lot of the Palace Charlotte nightclub on North Caldwell Street, near the Spectrum Center, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
A fight started in the club and spread to the parking lot, the station reported, quoting police. The victim was hit by a stray bullet and was expected to be OK.
The club was promoting unofficial Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association events, according to its Facebook page.
The Observer reported last week that for the first time this year, organizers of the CIAA’s basketball tournament roped off sections of the arena, which has a capacity of nearly 18,000. Ticket and hotel demand was softer last year for the event, the newspaper reported.
During the CIAA tournament in 2015, the Ritz-Carlton sparked controversy by tacking on a 15 percent surcharge for customers in its lounge. Also possibly keeping some fans away has been the violence that has for years marred events held during the CIAA week.
