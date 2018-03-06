More Videos

Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops 139

Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops

Pause
Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies 169

Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies

‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests 88

‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests

She called 911 after being shot in the head 91

She called 911 after being shot in the head

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor 67

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 92

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom

Formerly homeless cop raised money for CMPD to pay for families’ urgent needs 128

Formerly homeless cop raised money for CMPD to pay for families’ urgent needs

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher 146

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station 81

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station

Charlotte’s first homicide of 2018 an example of strangulation as a risk factor, police say 169

Charlotte’s first homicide of 2018 an example of strangulation as a risk factor, police say

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver

"Help me! Help me! Help me!" the mother cried out in her 911 call.
WBTV
Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops

Local

Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops

Davidson College graduate Mbye Njie shares how and why he came up the app that aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops. The smartphone app enables drivers who are pulled over or anyone else to record police actions and read briefs about their rights. With just a couple taps on the phone screen, video begins recording, local defense attorneys are just a speed dial away and an automatic text is sent to up to five pre-determined, trusted contacts. The text will say you've been stopped by police and give your coordinates.

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

Local

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

Clayton Jones, prosecuting attorney and Mike Kabakoff, defense attorney took turns addressing the jury on the first day of Tim Crumitie's trial for the 2016 shooting death of Michael Gretsinger and the wounding of Kimberly Cherry, Crumitie's former girlfriend. Both victim's were shot twice in the head.

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

Local

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

Local

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless

Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.

Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others

Local

Cedric Dean: Changing Dean to change others

Dean began a life of crime very early in life but after more than 20 years behind bars he began to change with the help of an older inmate, the faith of his mother in him and becoming an author.