More Videos

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver 172

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver

Pause
Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops 139

Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops

Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies 169

Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies

‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests 88

‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests

She called 911 after being shot in the head 91

She called 911 after being shot in the head

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor 67

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 92

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom

Formerly homeless cop raised money for CMPD to pay for families’ urgent needs 128

Formerly homeless cop raised money for CMPD to pay for families’ urgent needs

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher 146

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station 81

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station

"Help me! Help me! Help me!" the mother cried out in her 911 call. WBTV
"Help me! Help me! Help me!" the mother cried out in her 911 call. WBTV

Crime

‘My daughter is getting a knife,’ NC mom screams in a 911 call. Help came too late.

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

March 06, 2018 10:35 PM

A North Carolina woman called 911 screaming just before being killed with a meat cleaver, according to a recording of the call.

“Yes, my daughter is getting a knife and trying to kill me,” 51-year-old Martha Hargett yelled to the 911 operator, according to the recording obtained by Observer news partner WBTV. “Oh my gosh!”

“Ma’am, what’s your name?” the Cleveland County dispatcher asked, receiving no reply.

Sheriff’s investigators found Martha Hargett dead early Friday in the front yard of her home on Stony Point Road outside Shelby, media outlets reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hargett’s daughter, 29-year-old Melinda Hargett, was charged with first-degree murder. She was taken to Central Prison in Raleigh for a mental evaluation.

Officers went to the house 11 times in the three days before the killing, having been called by the daughter, WBTV reported. Investigators told the station no threat existed, so no one was arrested.

During a call by the daughter to 911 less than 10 minutes before the final call, Martha Hargett came on the phone and was asked by the dispatcher if her daughter was violent.

She said she wasn’t.

“Do you have any weapons in the house or anything?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah, we got knives, but that’s about it,” Hargett said.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver 172

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver

Pause
Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops 139

Legal Equalizer app aims to keep both drivers and police safe during stops

Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies 169

Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies

‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests 88

‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests

She called 911 after being shot in the head 91

She called 911 after being shot in the head

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor 67

Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 92

After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom

Formerly homeless cop raised money for CMPD to pay for families’ urgent needs 128

Formerly homeless cop raised money for CMPD to pay for families’ urgent needs

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher 146

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station 81

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver

View More Video