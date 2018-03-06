‘My daughter is getting a knife,’ NC mom screams in a 911 call. Help came too late.

A North Carolina woman called 911 screaming just before being killed with a meat cleaver, according to a recording of the call.
“Yes, my daughter is getting a knife and trying to kill me,” 51-year-old Martha Hargett yelled to the 911 operator, according to the recording obtained by Observer news partner WBTV. “Oh my gosh!”
“Ma’am, what’s your name?” the Cleveland County dispatcher asked, receiving no reply.
Sheriff’s investigators found Martha Hargett dead early Friday in the front yard of her home on Stony Point Road outside Shelby, media outlets reported.
Hargett’s daughter, 29-year-old Melinda Hargett, was charged with first-degree murder. She was taken to Central Prison in Raleigh for a mental evaluation.
Officers went to the house 11 times in the three days before the killing, having been called by the daughter, WBTV reported. Investigators told the station no threat existed, so no one was arrested.
During a call by the daughter to 911 less than 10 minutes before the final call, Martha Hargett came on the phone and was asked by the dispatcher if her daughter was violent.
She said she wasn’t.
“Do you have any weapons in the house or anything?” the dispatcher asked.
“Yeah, we got knives, but that’s about it,” Hargett said.
