NC man accused of threat to ‘shoot up school’ nearly freed with no bail

A Huntersville man accused of threatening to “shoot up a school” was almost freed from jail on Friday with no bail.
Michael Wallace Buck, 27, was jailed on $1 million bail Thursday on a charge of making a false report concerning mass violence at an educational facility. An arrest warrant affidavit said Buck didn’t specify a school.
At a hearing on Friday, Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Fritz Mercer freed Buck on the written promise that he would return for future hearings.
Prosecutors apparently were unsatisfied with Mercer’s decision.
“After this afternoon’s hearing, the DA’s Office took steps to ensure the defendant was properly represented by counsel and then revisited the matter with the court,” the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The court then set a $50,000 secured bond.”
The affidavit said Buck’s father, Christopher Buck, went to the Huntersville Police Department in February to alert officers to the threat.
Christopher Buck told police that his son was “definitely capable of carrying out one of these threats due to his current mental state,” according to the warrant.
Michael Buck was treated for drug and alcohol abuse and schizophrenia at a Florida treatment center, his father told police, the warrant said. Buck was found guilty of driving while impaired in April 2017 in Mecklenburg County, according to court records. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.19, more than twice the legal limit for driving, records show.
In 2014, Buck was charged with assault, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property, all misdemeanor charges that were dropped at the request of the victim, records show.
On Monday, Buck’s mother filed an incompetency petition involving her son in the Mecklenburg County courts, court records show.
The petition said a doctor at an Atrium mental health facility on Billingsley Road also diagnosed Buck as being a paranoid schizophrenic. He also was treated at facilities in Kannapolis and Delray Beach, Fla., according to the petition.
Buck spent two months at the Community of Hope men’s ministry in Lexington. He had been asked to leave the Willow Creek Apartments in Mooresville because of “erratic and threatening behavior,” according to the petition.
