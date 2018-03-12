Rape of UNCC student added to other sex offense charges against Charlotte man

The man who was arrested Friday for sexual offenses near UNC-Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College will now be charged with rape, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Monday.
DNA evidence linked David Keith Kenney, 29, to a sexual assault on the 9800 block of Campus Walk Lane on Friday night, CMPD Lt. Melanie Peacock said. The victim was a UNCC student walking home, Peacock said, and she didn’t know Kenney.
Kenney was arrested shortly after the assault when someone called 911 to report a suspicious person, Peacock said.
Police believe he is responsible for two sexual battery incidents at CPCC on Wednesday and three sexual battery incidents at or near UNCC Friday in addition to the rape, Peacock said.
“These were situational opportunities, I would say,” Peacock said. “He approached women inside and outside retail establishments.”
She said Kenney was not armed. He was charged with a misdemeanor sexual assault in Atlanta in February, Peacock said, but otherwise police have not found a history of similar offenses.
Kenney appeared in court Monday and is still in jail, records show.
Peacock said anyone who didn’t report an incident should come forward and call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
