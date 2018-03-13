Charlotte man shot nearly 6 months ago dies. Now the suspect is charged with murder.

Nearly six months after he was shot and hospitalized, a 22-year-old Charlotte man has died at Carolinas Medical Center, and police have charged the lone suspect with murder.
Khristopher McDuffie died on March 2, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. He became the city’s 86th homicide victim of 2017
On Monday, a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Thomas Whitt Jr. of Charlotte on the murder charge. Police previously charged Whitt with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of marijuana.
The men knew each other and had argued just before McDuffie was shot, police said.
