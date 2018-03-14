Erica Parsons’ birth mother, Carolyn Parsons, holds a photo of her daughter. Erica’s adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, were returned to Rowan County from out-of-state prisons this week to face first-degree murder and other charges in Erica’s death.
Crime

Erica Parsons’ adoptive parents are both back in NC to face charges of murdering her

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

March 14, 2018 07:44 PM

A day after authorities returned his wife from a Florida prison, Sandy Parsons was brought back to North Carolina on Wednesday to face murder and other charges in the gruesome death of their adoptive daughter, Erica Parsons.

In a Rowan County courtroom on Wednesday, Sandy Parsons’ wife, Casey Parsons, requested a court-appointed lawyer to defend her against the charges in her adoptive daughter’s death. Sandy Parsons’ first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

At one point during her first appearance before Superior Court Judge Lori Hamilton, Casey Parsons appeared to stare at Erica’s birth mother, Carolyn Parsons, and other family members seated in the front row, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Parsons showed no emotion during the appearance, which lasted under five minutes, according to the station.

Casey and Sandy Parsons are each charged with first-degree murder, child abuse with serious physical injury, obstruction of justice and concealment of a death, all felonies.

Erica was last seen alive about seven years ago. Authorities don’t know for sure when Erica died, but they believe she was 12 or 13 at the time. Her remains were found in rural Chesterfield County in Upstate South Carolina in September 2016.

Erica, whose short, tortured life captured national headlines, could have died of “blunt force” injury suffered over years, or she could have been suffocated or strangled, according to the results of her autopsy released in January. Her autopsy by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office said she died of “homicidal violence of undetermined means.”

Sandy and Casey Parsons were convicted in 2015 of financial crimes that included cashing adoption assistance checks totaling more than $12,000 after Erica’s disappearance.

Sandy Wade Parsons
Sandy Wade Parsons
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Sandy Parsons is serving eight years in federal prison and Casey Parsons 10 years.

Casey Lynn Stone Parsons
Casey Lynn Stone Parsons
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday morning, Rowan County sheriff’s detectives and a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent flew to Michigan to take custody of Sandy Parsons at a federal prison in Milan. They returned to Rowan County by about 4 p.m., and Sandy Parsons was formally charged with the same offenses as his wife.

Hamilton has not set the time of Sandy Parsons’ Thursday court appearance, the sheriff’s office said. The judge has banned cameras from the courtroom, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sandy and Casey Parsons are in the Rowan County jail without bail.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

