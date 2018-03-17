A sucker-punch in an NC bar fueled a fatal shooting. Now the killer learned his fate.

A Charlotte man who fired five bullets into the back of the person who sucker-punched him in a bar was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.
Shelton Kimble was sentenced after a Superior Court jury found the 49-year-old guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tyrone Burch, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said.
Burch, 45, was shot in the back as he walked down a street after sucker-punching Kimble at Rudean’s bar on Beatties Ford Road on Jan. 3, 2016, a prosecutor said in court that year. Burch was Charlotte’s first homicide victim of 2016.
Burch walked into the bar and saw Kimble talking with a woman Burch was dating, the Observer reported at the time. Kimble had once dated the woman.
Later that night, the woman broke up with Burch. Burch, who had been drinking heavily, held Kimble responsible, according to the prosecutor. He sucker-punched Kimble, then jumped on him after the men were separated, Kimble’s defense lawyer said at a 2016 bond hearing.
Kimble went to his car, returned with a gun and then walked after Burch, the prosecutor said. His attorney said Kimble only wanted to learn why he had been attacked.
Burch’s body was found on the roadside.
Kimble’s lawyer said Kimble fired the rounds when Burch made a movement that made him think Burch was getting a gun.
