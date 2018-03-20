A Mooresville vape shop owner was arrested after police said he sold synthetic products to a high school student who then overdosed.
A Mooresville vape shop owner was arrested after police said he sold synthetic products to a high school student who then overdosed.

Student tried to buy vape oil but got illegal drugs instead. Then he overdosed, cops say.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

March 20, 2018 04:46 PM

The owner of a Mooresville vape shop has been arrested after police said he tried to pass off an illegal drug as a vape product.

Police began investigating the store, Tobacco & Vapor, after a student from Mooresville High School overdosed on the vape product in February, Moorseville police officials said.

The student was trying to buy "Black Diamond" CBD oil, police said. It was actually a synthetic cannabinoid containing two chemicals that are both schedule I drugs.

Rashad Naji Mohsen Al Hubaishi
Mooresville Police

One of the chemicals, 5-Fluoro ADB, is known to have side effects that include loss of consciousness, hypertension, violent behavior, seizures and vomiting, police said. The chemical has also been linked to sudden death, according to officials.

Officials found nine additional vials of the "Black Diamond" CBD oil at the store, along with more than $6,000

Rashad Naji Mohsen Al Hubaishi, the store's owner, faces felony charges for possessing and selling a schedule I substance. He was taken to Iredell County Jail and is being held on $75,000 bond.

Officials couldn't be immediately reached for the condition of the student.

