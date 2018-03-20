A Hickory woman is accused of posting revenge porn of her ex-boyfriend online, officials in Lincoln County said.
Crime

She posted revenge porn of her ex online, police say. Why they're both facing charges.

By LaVendrick Smith

March 20, 2018 05:50 PM

A Hickory woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly posting revenge porn of her ex-boyfriend online, officials said.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's office were contacted by a man last week who said his ex-girlfriend posted nude photos of him on Facebook. The woman also allegedly made comments about him online, officials said.

Gabriel Alexandra Husarenko, the ex-girlfriend, was arrested and placed in a detention center on $5,000 secured bond. Husarenko had an accusation of her own, however.

She filed a police report in Catawba County alleging the ex-boyfriend, Alex Steven Santana, assaulted her.

Gabriel Alexandra Husarenko
Santana has been charged with assault on a female and has an appearance in a Catawba County court in April, officials said.

Husarenko faces a charge of disclosure of private images, officials said.

