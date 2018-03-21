NC couple charged after 3-year-old found wandering naked in trailer park

Two Iredell County parents were arrested Saturday after their 3-year-old was found wandering naked in a mobile home park.
Deputies said they were called to the Harmony Meadows Mobile Home Park off Harmony Highway after someone found a child wandering with no clothes on.
The caller had taken the child into a home for safety reasons, and the parents could not be located, officials said.
Investigators said they were eventually able to contact the mother, Devon Erin Dilorenzo, who lives in the mobile home park. She stated she had been asleep and did not realize her child was outside, officials said.
Never miss a local story.
David Velazquez Castillo was also asleep in the same home at the time, and was also charged, officials said.
Iredell County Department of Social Services removed the child from residence for safe keeping, officials said.
Dilorenzo and Castillo were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where they were each charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse. Magistrate S. Watkins placed each under a $15,000 secured bond.
Comments