NC man advertised for a maid. He was actually looking for sex, cops say.

A Lenoir man is accused of propositioning multiple women in his community for sex after they were under the assumption they would be cleaning his apartment.
Police in Lenior had been receiving complaints from several women about 48-year-old Shane Max Phillips.
Phillips allegedly lured women to his apartment by making them believe they were applying to clean his apartment, police said.
Once inside, several women said Phillips asked them to perform sexual acts in exchange for money, officials said.
Lenior Police sent an undercover female investigator to meet with him to discuss cleaning his apartment, and Phillips propositioned her for sex, officials said. Officers then entered his apartment and arrested him, police said.
Phillips faces a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of prostitution. He is being held in the Caldwell County jail on $10,000 bond.
Officials didn't specify how many women came forward with complaints, but believe there are more victims.
