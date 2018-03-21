Charlotte Observer file photo
Bullet killed teen outside Charlotte convenience store. Another surrenders.

A Charlotte teenager was arrested late Tuesday in connection with the March 4 fatal shooting of another teen outside an east Charlotte convenience store.

Daquan Shannon, 17, was shot at a QuikTrip in the 5200 block of Central Avenue just before 12:15 that morning., according to police. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tyrelle Dai'shon Gaston, also 17, voluntarily went to police headquarters, where he was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, police said on Wednesday. He was jailed on $25,000 bail.

Police are not saying if they know why Gaston fired into the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



