Bullet killed teen outside Charlotte convenience store. Another surrenders.

A Charlotte teenager was arrested late Tuesday in connection with the March 4 fatal shooting of another teen outside an east Charlotte convenience store.

Daquan Shannon, 17, was shot at a QuikTrip in the 5200 block of Central Avenue just before 12:15 that morning., according to police. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tyrelle Dai'shon Gaston, also 17, voluntarily went to police headquarters, where he was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, police said on Wednesday. He was jailed on $25,000 bail.

Tyrelle Dai'Shon Gaston Mecklenburg County jail

Police are not saying if they know why Gaston fired into the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.











