When he saw a man walking on I-485, he stopped to help. He hasn't seen his car since.

A local man is still shaken up after he pulled over on the side of the interstate to help someone but, instead, was carjacked.
Joseph Scruggs said he was driving on Interstate 485 around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when he saw a man walking on the road.
He decided to pull over to ask the man if he needed help. Scruggs said that's when the man put a gun to his head and forced him to get out of his car.
"I'm not going to argue with someone who has a gun in my face," Scruggs said. "I got out of the car and called the cops."
The man got into the driver's seat and drove away, Scruggs said.
The car is a silver 2006 Honda Accord. It and the man who stole it have not been found.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
WBTV is the Observer's news partner.
