Masked gunman caught on camera holding up Loomis worker at Bank of America ATM

Surveillance footage released by police shows a masked assailant pointing a gun at the back of a Loomis worker at a Bank of America ATM in North Carolina on Thursday.
Police said the Loomis worker told them that two men robbed him as he was servicing the ATM at about noon in the 10060 block of East. Independence Boulevard.
The worker described the assailants as possibly being in their 20s, both about 5-feet-11-inches tall. They wore black hoodies and blue jeans, and one had dreadlocks, police said. The robbers ran into nearby woods.
Matthews police tried to track the men with help from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helicopter and dog, and a Union County Sheriff's Office dog. The search turned up no one.
No injuries were reported in the holdup.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Matthews Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 704-847-5555.
