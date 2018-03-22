NC Army reservist accused of advertising sex-trafficking victims on social media

An Army reservist from Charlotte is accused of sex-trafficking young women and a girl after providing them heroin and other drugs and then advertising them on the Backpage social media site.
Federal prosecutors accuse 28-year-old Xaver Boston of giving his victims drugs "to maintain control of their actions," according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Charlotte on Thursday.
The indictment accuses Boston of "using violence" as punishment when he suspected his victims were withholding prostitution proceeds from him, lying to him or not following his directions.
The indictment was unsealed after Boston's arrest on charges of inducing a person to travel in interstate commerce for purposes of prostitution, six counts of sex trafficking and two counts of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution enterprise.
According to the indictment, Boston operated a prostitution enterprise and sex trafficked his victims from 2012 to spring 2016, and again between spring 2017 and September 2017.
Each sex trafficking count carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.
FBI agents in Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have led the investigation.
