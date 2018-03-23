NC man stole a police car with his hands cuffed behind his back, cops say

A North Carolina man who was walking because his car ran out of gas, ended up stealing the patrol car of the deputy who stopped to question him, media outlets report.
And the guy had his hands cuffed behind his back at the time.
It happened Thursday night in Guilford County and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 31-year-old Carl "Preston" Davis, multiple media outlets reported.
A deputy, who has not been identified, spotted Davis at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, walking down Kivett Drive, media outlets report.
The deputy stopped and question Davis and placed him under arrest after learning he was wanted on outstanding warrants. The vehicle had no cage in the back, so the deputy cuffed Davis and sat him in the front seat, reported TV station WFMY.
Davis told the officer he and his girlfriend had run out of gas on a nearby road, and he was walking to get help. The deputy decided to check on her, finding the car there but the girlfriend gone, reported WGHP.
Around the same time, operators informed the deputy of a breaking and entering in progress on the same road. The deputy responded, and on arrival located the girlfriend at the home.
When he parked his car and got out to talk to the girlfriend and the homeowner, Davis managed to free himself and sped away in the patrol car, media outlets report. He parked it a short distance away and ran, reported YesWeekly.com.
Deputies and officers with the High Point Police Department set up a perimeter and searched for Davis using dogs and a helicopter, but could not locate him Thursday night, reported the Greensboro News & Record.
Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call Guilford County Sheriff’s staff duty office at 336-641-3690 or contact Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.
