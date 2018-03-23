Substitute teacher fired after students duct-taped at NC elementary school

A substitute teacher was permanently removed from a school district on the N.C. coast after four students' mouths were briefly duct-taped at an elementary school this week., media outlets report.
An assistant principal immediately entered the classroom at Dixon Elementary School to make sure the tape had been removed, the (Jacksonville) Daily News reported, citing a statement from the Onslow County Schools. The duct tape was quickly removed, and no medical attention was needed, according to the newspaper.
"We are shocked and outraged by this behavior and will not tolerate it now or in the future," school system spokesman Brent Anderson said in the statement.
The school's principal spoke with the parents and children involved to let them know the teacher's behavior was unacceptable and that the teacher would not be returning to the school, New Bern ABC-TV affiliate WCTI reported, citing the same media statement from the school system.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the students' duct-taping, the Daily News reported.
Last fall, a substitute teacher at a Texas elementary school was removed from the classroom after putting duct tape over the mouths of 10 fifth-grade students, The Dallas Morning News reported.
After the teacher taped the students' mouths, three other students put duct tape over their own mouths, the newspaper reported.
