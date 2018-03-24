Pineville made a top 10 list that no other town wants to be on

Pineville is the 10th most dangerous city or town in North Carolina, according to FBI crime data.
The ranking website Road Snacks used data from the recently released 2016 Crime In The United States Report to determine the top 10 most dangerous cities and towns in the state.
Communities were ranked based on violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita.
Only the 90 N.C. cities and towns with over 5,000 population were considered. 2017 data will be released in October, according to Road Snacks.
Never miss a local story.
Lumberton ranked as the state's most dangerous city or town, according to the FBI.
Pineville is one of the fastest growing parts of Mecklenburg County and home to one of the region's most popular mall.
The town also was the only city in the immediate Charlotte area to make the top 10 and was among the smallest cities on the list.
Suspect in woman’s fatal shooting in Pineville remains hospitalized
With a population of about 8,600, Pineville had a rate of 614 violent crimes per 100,000. The city had a rate of 14,154 property crimes per 100,000 people.
"Pineville is basically Lumberton, without all the murder," Road Snacks said.
"There’s a 1 in 7.1 chance being robbed in 2016," Road Snacks said of Pineville. "Yikes."
Comments