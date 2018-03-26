Crime

Woman carjacked, punched in the face at a McDonald's in south Charlotte

By WBTV

March 26, 2018 11:43 AM

A 41-year-old woman was assaulted when she was carjacked at a McDonald's in south Charlotte on Sunday night, police say.

The victim was at a McDonald's restaurant in the Quail Corner Shopping Center on Park Road around 8 p.m., According to a police report. A robber punched the woman in her face and dragged her out of her vehicle, the report states.

The robber then fled the scene in the woman's vehicle, identified as a 2007 tan Chevrolet Tahoe, police say. The robber was armed with a knife, according to the report.

The victim had her purse in her vehicle at the time of the carjacking, and it contained her North Carolina driver's license, credit cards and cash. The woman's iPhone was also in her vehicle at the time of the incident.

The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries, the police report states.

