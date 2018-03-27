A 12-year-old boy was injured after someone shot into his apartment Tuesday night in Plaza Midwood.
12-year-old boy injured by shot fired into Plaza Midwood apartment, CMPD says

By LaVendrick Smith

March 27, 2018 11:49 PM

A 12-year-old boy was injured after someone shot into his apartment Tuesday night in Plaza Midwood.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Eastcrest Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Officers applied a tourniquet to the boy, who had been shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

The boy was in his bedroom when a bullet was fired from outside the home and entered the room, police said. There were five other family members in the home, but no one else was injured.

It wasn't clear Tuesday night if the apartment was shot at on purpose or by accident, police said.

Police have not identified the boy who was shot.

